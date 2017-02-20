‘Dzeko the best in Serie A’

By Football Italia staff

Juan Jesus believes his Roma teammate Edin Dzeko is the “strongest of all” Serie A strikers.

The defender has been in Italy since 2011, playing for Inter before making the switch to the Giallorossi.

“I usually watch videos of strikers, to see their movements,” Juan Jesus explained on Roma Radio.

“All the forwards in Italy are hard to mark, there’s [Jose] Callejon, [Antonio] Candreva, [Gonzalo] Higuain, [Andrea] Belotti, all of whom are very strong.

“Then I train against the strongest of all, Edin Dzeko, even though he’s big he’s very mobile. Studying is important, you recognise in the video what you have to do on the pitch.

“Strikers who surprised me? There’s [Massimo] Maccarone, who has excellent movement and [Mauro] Icardi who takes advantage of every centimetre in the box.

“They’re all strong, with quality, also [Ciro] Immobile, Keita [Balde Diao]…”

