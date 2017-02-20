Graziani: ‘Sousa never changes!’

By Football Italia staff

Former Fiorentina striker Francesco Graziani hits out at Paulo Sousa - “it’s always the same old things”.

The Viola were defeated 2-1 by Milan last night, and the Coach has come in for some criticism today.

“I’m not disappointed in the team yesterday, they were probably physically tired after the Europa League game [with Gladbach],” Graziani saidon Radio Sportiva.

“These aren’t the games for Fiorentina to regret, but I don’t understand why Sousa is so determined to keep [Khouma] Babacar on the bench.

“Doesn’t he realise what he’s doing? He preferred [Riccardo] Saponara, he made a nefarious choice.

“Babacar gives you physical strength, in his position I’d have said to the Portuguese ‘you keep going with this League season, I’m tired’.

“Sousa never changes formation during the game, he never invents anything. How can you not play Babacar? Isn’t that what your job is?

“He prefers easy tasks, it’s always the same old things it’s quite incredible.”

