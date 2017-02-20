Bauza: ‘No problem with Icardi’

By Football Italia staff

Argentina Coach Edgardo Bauza insists he doesn’t have “any kind of problem” with Inter’s Mauro Icardi.

The Nerazzurri captain has received just one cap for his country, a cameo appearance in 2013, and has never been called by the current boss.

“I know that in Argentina there’s great curiosity about him,” Bauza admitted, speaking to TyC Sports.

“It’s almost morbid, his name gets brought up all the time. This talk doesn’t affect me though, as I don’t have any kind of problem with Icardi.

“I’ve told him that he could be called-up at any time, but I’ve chosen to start with Gonzalo Higuain and Lucas Pratto.

“Icardi is in a position where, in case something should happen to one of those two, he can battle with Lucas Alario to replace them.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.