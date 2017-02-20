NEWS
Monday February 20 2017
Agent: ‘Perez likes Milan’
By Football Italia staff

Lucas Perez’s agent confirms the forward “wants to leave Arsenal at any cost” and calls Milan “a great club”.

The 28-year-old has made just two Premier League starts for the Gunners this season, and has been linked with a summer switch to the Rossoneri.

“He hasn’t received any offer yet,” Rodrigo Fernandez Llovelle told calciomercato.com.

“If Lucas leaves London - and he will leave because he’s had no chance with [Arsene] Wenger - he wants to go and play for a big club like Arsenal.

“Milan is a great club and he likes them very much, even if we’ve never talked with the Rossoneri hierarchy.

“Look, the truth is that Lucas wants to leave at all costs and is not happy at Arsenal, he hasn’t settled and hasn’t had a chance to play and show what he can do.

“No matter who is the manager in the future, we want to go. The player must have the chance to play.”

