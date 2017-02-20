‘New season for liberated Pescara’

By Football Italia staff

Pescara President Daniele Sebastiani claims the side have been “liberated” by Zdenek Zeman and have “started a new campaign” under the Czech.

Pescara thrashed Genoa 5-0 in Zeman’s first game back at the Adriatico over the weekend, and Sebastiani says the maverick Coach [pictured] has given Serie A’s basement boys a new lease of life.

“Zeman’s debut? When it comes to a certain point in the players’ heads, something different is needed,”the patron told Radio Rai.

“It wasn’t two days of work that changed something, that something on the field was given but it’s also liberated the players’ heads.

“We’re not a team in the upper reaches but we don’t deserve this position. We’ve done very well on the pitch.

“We have a young team, we have important players, but they’ll suffer in the future if they do badly on the pitch now.

“Lapadula? He has his way and I’m convinced that he will do well, I don’t think he can come back to us.

“I want to respect the League, we have the hope of saving ourselves for as long as it’s mathematicaly possible.

“We believe in ourselves. We’ve started a new campaign with a new Coach and with players that have recovered from injuries. We’ll play our remaining games and then we’ll see.

“Vandalism? I’ve created this Pescara and I’ll leave it to those who are better than me, I have nothing to do with these thugs and I won’t bow down to these fans.

“I’d prefer to step aside rather than make a deal with the devil, but we mustn’t link Pescara to these four characters...”

