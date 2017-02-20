NEWS
Monday February 20 2017
Spalletti drops Totti hint
By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalleti has hinted that Francesco Totti will be given a new contract by Roma “if he wants to keep playing next season”.

Totti’s contract expires in the summer, amidst speculation the No 10 could either leave Roma or retire from football after just one Serie A start all season, but Spalletti hinted the 40-year-old would be offered a new deal if he was not ready to hang up his boots.

“This is how it is, if Totti wants to keep playing next season then he will,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Does it impact on my contract? The most important ones are those of the players.

“I got [a new deal] after three second places, but when I finished fifth I had to leave. Contracts for players like Totti are important.

“You guys keep talking about it, but I only talk about myself. It’s very simple, [renewals] must come naturally as the roar of the Olympico when [the fans] raise to create a buzz.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies