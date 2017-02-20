Spalletti drops Totti hint

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalleti has hinted that Francesco Totti will be given a new contract by Roma “if he wants to keep playing next season”.

Totti’s contract expires in the summer, amidst speculation the No 10 could either leave Roma or retire from football after just one Serie A start all season, but Spalletti hinted the 40-year-old would be offered a new deal if he was not ready to hang up his boots.

“This is how it is, if Totti wants to keep playing next season then he will,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Does it impact on my contract? The most important ones are those of the players.

“I got [a new deal] after three second places, but when I finished fifth I had to leave. Contracts for players like Totti are important.

“You guys keep talking about it, but I only talk about myself. It’s very simple, [renewals] must come naturally as the roar of the Olympico when [the fans] raise to create a buzz.”

