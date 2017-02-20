NEWS
Monday February 20 2017
Lucas-Milan links denied
By Football Italia staff

The agent of Lucas Perez has denied speaking to Milan about a move for the Arsenal forward but admitted that his client “is unhappy”.

Rodrigo Fernandez was on record as telling Calciomercato.com earlier on Friday that Lucas was ready to leave Arsenal and intrigued by Milan, however the representative has since backtracked.

“Lucas has a contract with Arsenal. We haven't spoken to AC Milan,” he told Goal.

“It's logical that someone is unhappy if they do not play - that's why he’s a professional.”

Lucas has made just two Premier League starts for Arsenal this season, despite arriving from Deportivo La Coruna for a reported €20m last summer.

