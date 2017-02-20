‘Quag would’ve never left Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

The father of Fabio Quagliarella claims the Sampdoria striker “would never have left” Napoli, had he not been stalked by a police officer.

The police officer in question was recently given a prison sentence for levelling accusations of mafia involvement and paedophilia against Quagliarella, plus sending the 33-year-old death threats, during the 2009-10 campaign when he played for Napoli.

“It’s the end of a nightmare that has tormented us,” dad Vittorio told Radio Marte.

“I don’t understand how Fabio managed to stay calm. In order to play football, you need to have an empty head, yet he still did everything.

“We’re happy that he was sentenced to four years and eight months, a lot for a police officer.

“This thing was 100 percent the cause of his exit from Napoli, he would never have left otherwise.

“We’d have been Napoli fans forever. When he signed for Napoli from Udinese, he was the happiest man in the world.

“[The stalker] sent threatening letters to Fabio and also turned the club against him, to discredit him, although I think the patron De Laurentiis is now following the case.”

