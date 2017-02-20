Giampaolo: No Fiorentina talks

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria Coach Marco Giampaolo insists he has not spoken to “any club other” than his own in the wake of links with Fiorentina.

Giampaolo had been touted to replace Paulo Sousa as Fiorentina boss in the summer, but the former Empoli trainer has now made it clear that he will not walk out on Samp.

“As I’ve already pointed out on several occasions, I’m happy at Sampdoria,” he said in a statement on the Blucerchiati’s official website.

“I have a contract that binds me to Sampdoria until June 30, 2018 and my prerogative is to continue here and improve my working relationship with my club.

“Therefore, I haven’t reached an agreement with any other club.”

