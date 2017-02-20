Bonaventura ‘happy’ with recovery

By Football Italia staff

Giacomo Bonaventura says he is “happy” and keeping upbeat as the Milan midfielder continues to recover from his season-ending injury.

Bonaventura is not expected back until next term due to a serious thigh injury he sustained in Milan’s 2-1 defeat to Udinese a month ago, but the former Atalanta star’s morale remains “high”, even if he is “sorry” about not being able to help his teammates.

“My condition? I’m getting better, I'm happy with how my recovery’s going,” he told Milan TV.

“Fiorentina? We played well and won, which was the most important thing, but we can do better. We’ll work for it.

“Europe? The other teams [near us] are winning and picking up points, so we must do the same and stay focused because there are still many points up for grabs.

“Montella buying us dinner? We’ll see in the next few days if the Coach will take us out for dinner. The most important thing was to win.

“The sale of Milan? We’ll see what happens when the takeover is complete.

“My return? It’s a long road, but we’ll see how the situation develops. It’ll take a few months.

“First of all, I have to focus on healing well and then returning to the pitch. My morale is high.

“I’m sorry that I haven’t been able to help the team, but you have to be calm and wait for the injury to pass.”

