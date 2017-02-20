NEWS
Monday February 20 2017
‘Samp made me reject Genoa’
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Mandorlini’s long-time assistant claims he did not follow the Coach to Genoa out of loyalty to Sampdoria.

Enrico Nicolini was Mandorlini’s right-hand man at CFR Cluj and Verona, but the 61-year-old will not be alongside the trainer at Genoa, having spent the start of his career with Samp, the Rossoblu’s arch-rivals.

“My father taught me, among many things, respect for people and love for Samp,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“If I went to Genoa, I would’ve betrayed the Blucerchiati fans and disrespected those of the Rossoblu.

“I think, in life, having beliefs still count for something. I understand that money can make you feel good, but consistency with your beliefs is priceless!”

