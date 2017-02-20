‘Jorginho has nothing to prove’

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Jorginho maintains the Napoli midfielder “has nothing to prove” after his rare start against Chievo over the weekend.

Jorginho completed 90 minutes for only the ninth time of the season in Napoli’s 3-1 win at Chievo, but Joao Santos insists his client is happy to keep waiting for his chance.

“I think Napoli had a good game,” the representative told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“A great team think about winning every Sunday. The team are now calmer for the next game.

“This year, their squad is bigger and that’s good for Napoli. The Coach picks the players that look the best at any given moment.

“With his characteristics, Jorginho will be available if he’s needed. His balanced outlook comes from a peace of mind. He knows his worth.

“Jorginho’s calm and serene, everyone speaks well of his ability and he has nothing to prove.

“When Sarri needs his characteristics, he always makes a contribution.”

