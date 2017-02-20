NEWS
Monday February 20 2017
D’Ambrosio future uncertain?
By Football Italia staff

Speculation is mounting that Inter wingback Danilo D’Ambrosio faces an uncertain future, with Napoli and Fiorentina lurking in the shadows.

According to CalcioMercato, Inter plan to meet D’Ambrosio’s representative “soon” as his contract has less than 18 months to run.

However, the former Torino man remains “highly valued” by Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, while Fiorentina – where he spent time as a youth player – are thought to be after reinforcements out wide.

The Partenopei reportedly had a €6m for the 28-year-old bid rejected last summer, as did Schalke, who offered €1m less.

Nonetheless, the website explains Inter will not consider any bids below €10m and could yet keep the player, despite new full-backs being expected to join in the summer.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies