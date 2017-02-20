D’Ambrosio future uncertain?

By Football Italia staff

Speculation is mounting that Inter wingback Danilo D’Ambrosio faces an uncertain future, with Napoli and Fiorentina lurking in the shadows.

According to CalcioMercato, Inter plan to meet D’Ambrosio’s representative “soon” as his contract has less than 18 months to run.

However, the former Torino man remains “highly valued” by Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, while Fiorentina – where he spent time as a youth player – are thought to be after reinforcements out wide.

The Partenopei reportedly had a €6m for the 28-year-old bid rejected last summer, as did Schalke, who offered €1m less.

Nonetheless, the website explains Inter will not consider any bids below €10m and could yet keep the player, despite new full-backs being expected to join in the summer.

