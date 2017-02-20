Verratti: PSG thanks to Leo

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti has paid tribute to Leonardo, explaining “it’s thanks to” the former Milan man that he is a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Verratti was one of Leonardo’s first signings as PSG sporting director in 2012, and the midfielder believes the French giants’ success since then is largely down to the Brazilian.

“Leonardo made a bit of history here,” the Italian told Canal+.

“He started a big project. I believe that if, after four or five years, PSG are a great club, it’s also thanks to him.

“He brought in some great players, who have won things for the club.

“He’s someone who knows football. I have an excellent relationship with him. I must thank him for me being here.

“Him returning to PSG? It’s not for me to decide. If I’m in Paris, it’s thanks to him. I can only say that he’s shown himself to understand football.”

