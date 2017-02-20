NEWS
Monday February 20 2017
Lemina wanted by Premier League?
By Football Italia staff

Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina will reportedly be the subject of a summer tug-of-war between Premier League sides Watford and Crystal Palace.

According to the Watford Observer, Walter Mazzarri’s Watford are planning to add to their ex-Serie A contingent with a swoop for Lemina, although the Hornets would face competition from Palace, providing they manage to stay up.

A mix of competition, back problems and the Africa Cup of Nations have limited the Gabon international to less than 1000 minutes in just 16 appearances for Juve this season.

