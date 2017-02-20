Anderson: ‘Inzaghi made me better’

By Football Italia staff

Felipe Anderson praises Lazio Coach Simone Inzaghi for helping him to “improve a lot defensively”.

The Brazilian was the Biancocelesti’s star man as they reached the Champions League in 2014-15, but was inconsistent last season.

This term, however, the 23-year-old has been back to his best with three goals and eight assists across all competitions.

“My game has remained the same, it has simply been amplified,” Anderson explained to Globoesporte.

“In some games I’ve also been working to mark my opponent. I feel better going forward, but the Coach knows he can count on me, on my strength and speed.

“I think I’ve improved a lot in defence, he [Inzaghi] gave me this new mission and I feel good. I hope to continue like this to help my teammates.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.