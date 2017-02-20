Milan closing schedule revealed?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Sino-Europe Sports could deposit the €320m to buy Milan on March 1, two days before the official closing.

The Chinese consortium is in the process of buying the Rossoneri, and following a series of delays it appears that the takeover is finally on the verge of completion.

According to Sky journalist Peppe Di Stefano, the money will be moved from China to Luxembourg on February 27 or 28, before being transferred to Fininvest between March 1 and 3.

MilanNews believes the crucial day will be March 1, which is two days before the official closing.

Following that, Sky reports that a meeting will be called at Arcore for joint-CEOs Barbara Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani to resign from the board.

There will then be a second meeting where Marco Fassone will be officially appointed as the new CEO.

It’s not clear when the official Press conference will be, as the planned time of 18.00 or 19.00 will be the middle of the night in China.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.