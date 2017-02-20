Grillo: ‘Stadio della Roma can be solved’

By Football Italia staff

Beppe Grillo, leader of the Movimento 5 Stelle, confirms “there are some problems” with the Stadio della Roma project but “we’ll resolve them”.

The Giallorossi are aiming to get a new stadium built in the Tor di Valle area of the city, but the plans have met with political opposition.

Virginia Raggi is the mayor of Rome, representing M5S, and met today with the leader of the party.

“There’s nothing new, nothing has been decided,” Grillo told reporters after the meeting.

“The area has problems, like the location. There are some problems with the soil and the hydrology of the land, we’ll solve them though.”

