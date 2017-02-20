Bonucci: ‘Juventus have to be great’

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci warns “it’ll take a great Juventus” to beat Porto, who “have nothing to lose”.

The Bianconeri face the Portuguese side at the Dragao on Wednesday, in the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie.

“Maybe Porto aren’t a big team when compared to some others who finished second in the group, but there’s utmost respect from our side,” Bonucci told UEFA’s official website.

“They went through a difficult period earlier in the season but they’ve overcome it. We’ll face a team which can rely on interesting youngsters and who will take the field against us with the attitude that they have nothing to lose.

“For that reason, it will take a truly great Juve to continue our European journey.”

Coach Max Allegri has switched to an attacking 4-2-3-1 formation recently, how is he preparing the team for this match?

“Allegri is a Coach who likes to talk, and he has a way of bringing out the best in each player through dialogue.

“In certain moments though, he knows how to unleash that hunger, that anger and mental intensity which he’s repeatedly proved he has.

“His way of understanding football is very clever, because he knows how to read the qualities of a squad and, as we’ve seen this year, work out the best way to put those qualities on the pitch.

“Now we’ve found this formation which enhances our capabilities and allows us to play a more European style. The Coach deserves credit for finding this formula.

The match is being billed a battle of the goalkeepers, as Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon face off for the 17th time.

“They’re two great legends of world football,” Bonucci acknowledged.

“I don’t know Casillas personally, but I know Gigi and there’s only one of him. There will only ever be one Gianluigi Buffon, forever.

“In these 20 years of his career, Gigi has shown himself to be unique, and those who come after him shouldn’t try to emulate him, but be themselves, because Buffon was and is the best goalkeeper in the history of football.

“Whoever comes after Buffon and Casillas will need to be reliable and grow over time, but above all he must be himself, because it’s impossible to emulate two legends.”

