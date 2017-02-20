Post new comment

There’s a generation of talent coming through at Lazio, particularly on the wings, and Richard Hall wonders if they can carry the team to Europe.

All the talk seems to be of Inter for the final Champions League place. Juventus, Roma and Napoli are the teams to catch and even the Europa League race has been billed as a fight between Milan and Fiorentina.

Yet Lazio should not be ignored and might be on the verge of creating something that lasts long in the memory, especially because the balance in the squad is so good. The experienced players are surrounded by some bright young things, not least the two wingers, who could well carry their team to the European slots.

If Lazio are to climb the table, they must first start to show up in the big games. Out of their six defeats this season, aside from the freak result with Chievo, they have fallen at the hands of Juventus (twice) Milan, Inter and Roma. This has come alongside some emphatic wins against smaller opposition, as they have destroyed Pescara 6-2 and Cagliari 4-1. This mentality in the squad may be down to some of the younger player’s inexperience, and the recent draw against Milan and the frustration of the late equaliser perhaps backed up that argument.

Despite this flaw, the Aquile have some fantastic talent that has been recruited in a shrewd manner by controversial, but financially responsible Claudio Lotito. Despite the President’s often questionable opinions, one cannot fault his running of the club. Their self-sustainability has seen Lotito even receive an award from UEFA for the club’s financial health and they have made an aggregate profit over most of the recent seasons.

It is with this back drop that Coach Simone Inzaghi and staff have assembled a youthful squad. Wesley Hoedt (22) and Stefan de Vrij (25) make a strong centre-back paring and Wallace (22) also fits this description. Jordan Lukaku (22), brother of Romelu, is a left-back who hasn’t featured too much, but shows potential. Luis Alberto (24) in midfield is another that comes under the potential bracket, whilst Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (21) already looks like the finished article. The list goes on and with youngsters like Ricardo Kishna (21), Danilo Cataldi (22) and Franjo Prce (21) out on loan the future is bright.

Two of the most promising players Lazio possess are helping Ciro Immobile find the net, 14 times this season in all competition. Felipe Anderson and Keita Balde Diao are Lazio’s dynamic wingers who could be the difference makers to their season.

Keita arrived at Lazio from the Barcelona youth academy after he was bizarrely kicked out for putting an ice-cube in a teammate’s bed. The 21-year old has this season managed to secure a first team spot and has produced some dazzling individual performances thus far.

The left winger is incredibly quick and is one of a dying breed who likes to take on his opponents. He had been criticised for being too inconsistent and lacking end product, but this season under Inzaghi all that has changed. He has scored seven times so far and has also got two assists to his name. A player with all the raw ability now seems to be making better decisions and maturing at a rapid rate.

It is hard to believe that Felipe Anderson is still only 23 years of age. Breaking on to the scene with Lazio in the 2014-15 season, he has been with the club since 2013 and already played for them 100 times. In the 2014 campaign, he manged 10 goals and nine assists and marked himself as one of Europe’s brightest talents.

This season he is seeing his form escalate to that level again and has contributed with three goals and eight assists already. It is true that he that he has been lacking on the goals front, but he has been much more utilitarian in his approach. Immobile, for one, has profited from the Brazilian’s dazzling trickery, thunderous speed and a new directness that can devastate the opposition full-backs.

Lazio certainly can look at the future and think that it is bright. The Derby Della Capitale is on the horizon and the team will be looking to break their big team hoodoo. The Biancocelesti have so much potential in their ranks and the two wide men may well be the pick of the bunch.

The maturity in this squad will come and when it does, the team from the Eternal City may just be one of the most dangerous in Serie A. Inzaghi is nursing his eaglets in Rome and, by the time they are flying, they will one of the league’s most dangerous predators.

