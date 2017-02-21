‘No reason for Allegri to leave’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus legend Marcello Lippi believes Max Allegri will remain as Coach, while Paulo Dybala will also stay.

Allegri has been linked with Arsenal, amid speculation Arsene Wenger will step down at the end of the season, but the former Italy CT believes he’ll remain in Turin.

“Will he be burnt out like I was in China?” Lippi considered in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“No, my problem was how far away I was from home, 10,000 kilometres. Three years don't necessarily lead to burnout.

“If Max had the perception that he wasn’t welcome then he wouldn’t say, but I think that’s the furthest thing from his and Juve’s thoughts at the moment.

“For now they’re just thinking about the sixth Scudetto which would take them into legend, and the Champions League which is feasible.”

Leonardo Bonucci, Paulo Dybala and Stephan Lichtsteiner have publicly berated the Coach though…

“These things aren’t problems, just a strong signal of personality from players who want to be protagonists.

“Not to mention that, historically, at Juventus certain attitudes are poorly tolerated by the club and the veterans.

“Moments of tension are inevitable, but the players respect their Coach and apologised, which shows they know they made a mistake.”

Lippi famously advised Juve to cash in on Paul Pogba, with the Frenchman joining Manchester United in a €105m move in the summer.

“Indeed, he’s a great player but I had these situations too as a Coach,” Lippi recalled.

“It’s like when l’Avvocato [Gianni Agnelli] told me: ‘Marcello, unfortunately we have to sell [Zinedine] Zidane, but don’t worry we’ll reinvest it’.

“I shrugged, then they bought Buffon, [Pavel] Nedved and [Lilian] Thuram and we got two Scudetti and a Champions League final.

“Is it the same with Dybala? It seems to me that the situation is very different, there’s a strong relationship between Juventus and Dybala, which is confirmed every day.

“The big clubs are interested, but I can’t see a repeat of the Pogba incident. Honestly, when I see Dybala I see [Omar] Sivori.

“He has the same ruthlessness, the same class, the same brilliant ideas in decisive moments. They’re made of the same stuff.”

