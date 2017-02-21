Milan to spend €130m this summer?

By Football Italia staff

Milan will have a budget of €130m for the summer transfer market, according to reports.

A Chinese consortium, Sino-Europe Sports, is on the verge of completing a takeover of the Rossoneri, with the closing to be done by March 3.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Fininvest is expecting €420m to be put into the club in the takeover process.

Of that figure, €320m is to buy the club, with €200m already paid, so only a further €100m will go toward the actual takeover.

That would leave €100m for the transfer market, but €70m of that is already earmarked to cover operating expenses occurred by Fininvest, thanks to a series of delays to the takeover.

Given that there would then only be €30m for transfers, the newspaper believes Sino-Europe will then put in another €100m to prove that they are serious.

If Carlos Bacca is sold, that money would be reinvested, so the actual budget could be higher than €130m.

Gazzetta believes that some of the names being considered are Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick, Atalanta’s Franck Kessié and Keita Balde Diao of Lazio.

