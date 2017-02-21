ADL-Sarri fight after Palermo

By Football Italia staff

The rift between Maurizio Sarri and Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly started after the Palermo draw.

The patron stunned fans and media by openly criticising the Coach after last week’s Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the tension in fact goes back much further, to the draw with Palermo on January 29.

The newspaper claims that De Laurentiis accused Sarri of having chosen the wrong team for the match, which pushed the Coach to threaten to resign.

It’s thought sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is also unhappy, as he’s never been allowed to speak publicly, and wasn’t even given an official presentation.

Now the entire club is in a Press silence for an indeterminate period of time, raising tensions behind the scenes.

While there is tension between the technical sector and the President, Gazzetta believes it’s unlikely that Sarri will leave at the end of the season.

His contract runs until 2020, and is weighted in favour of the club, with penalties and clauses if he were to walk straight into another job.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.