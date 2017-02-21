Higuain: ‘Juventus the right choice’

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain is confident Juventus “can win the Champions League” but “we have to be calm”.

The striker joined the Bianconeri in a €90m move from Napoli over the summer, and believes he can get his hands on Europe’s biggest prize.

“We can win the Champions League, but we have to be calm,” Higuain told La Stampa.

“Porto? It’s a beautiful stadium, a nice atmosphere, with a team which is always in the Champions League. They’re strong and cynical, in a sporting sense. We need to be careful.

“I speak with [Iker] Casillas, I was winding him up on social media the other day but we have a good relationship. Then it’s always nice to score goals against great goalkeepers.

“I know we’re a strong team and I know we can get to the end. So we have to start that journey away at Porto.”

The Argentinian international’s move to Turin was controversial, but ‘Pipita’ is confident he made the right choice.

“Playing with the best players makes you improve, it’s logical. Whoever you are, you can always learn.

“All you have to do is look at Gigi [Buffon], he’s won everything but he still trains like a kid. That’s true for Dani Alves and other teammates too.

“It’s hunger that makes you win, even if you’ve done it before.

“‘Winning isn’t important, it’s the only thing that matters’ isn’t a cliché, it’s the clearest example of what this team is about.

“You come in and it’s not like you change, but you try to improve your weak points. Then there are a lot of staff who never get anything wrong, so you just concentrate on playing, that’s a fundamental thing.

“I feel very happy with the affection I’ve received from my teammates, the fans, the club and the city; I feel like a part of it all.

“I know I made the right choice, I don’t feel any pressure. In fact, it’s a privilege for me to think that they bought me while thinking about winning in Europe, we have to be calm.

“I’m 29 now and I’ve reached a point of mental tranquility. I’m playing for a team which will challenge for the Champions League, and I’ve found a beautiful city.

“Playing at Juventus Stadium is spectacular, before going onto the pitch you see pictures of [Michel] Platini, [Roberto] Baggio, [Zinedine] Zidane, [Alex] Del Piero and you say to yourself ‘how could I not give my all?’”

