‘Dybala can be among world’s best’

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala “can be among the best in the world”, according to Juventus teammate Gonzalo Higuain but “he has to be left alone”.

The Argentine pair have formed a formidable understanding in the Bianconeri attack, and Pipita was asked about his compatriot in an interview with La Stampa.

“He reads the game very well,” Higuain said.

“In fact, he sees football the way the great players do, although he’s very young. I hate comparisons, so I say that Dybala must become Dybala, someone who has the potential to be among the best in the world.

“But he has to be left alone.

“Our partnership? Sometimes he wants to shoot and for me it’s no problem. Sometimes he shoots, other times I or another teammate does it. We’re paid to get goals.

“Palermo on Friday? I had a defender holding onto me, and I thought about dragging him to the goal with me, then I saw Paulo coming.”

Higuain has six goals in his last six games, but he insists it’s not solely down to the switch to 4-2-3-1 from 3-5-2.

“I was scoring before too. I just had to get used to it [the 3-5-2], it’s the first time I had played that way.

“They played 3-5-2 for years, and now the Coach [Max Allegri] has had the courage to change it, thinking about what suits the players.

“We have a Coach, and these things are up to him. We just have to try to play our best.”

