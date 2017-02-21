Barzagli, Chiellini back in training

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini have trained with their Juventus teammates this morning, ahead of tomorrow’s Porto game.

The defenders were both in doubt for the first leg of the Champions League Last 16 tie, with Coach Massimiliano Allegri saying they wouldn’t be risked if not fully fit.

This morning both Barzagli and Chiellini have trained with the squad at Vinovo, indicating they should at least be able to make the squad.

The Bianconeri will fly to Oporto from Caselle airport at 15.20 local time, with Allegri and Gigi Buffon giving the pre-match Press conference at 18.45.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.