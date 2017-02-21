‘Fiorentina offered Rodriguez wage cut’

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Rodriguez’s agent claims Fiorentina offered a 25 per cent wage cut so he’s talking to “European and Argentine clubs”.

The Viola captain looks certain to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, as contract talks have stalled for some time.

“The Viola have made an offer which is 25 per cent less than his current salary and we can’t accept that,” Jose Iglesias revealed, speaking to Stadio.

“We haven’t heard any more from them lately. Since February 1st we’ve had the chance, given how close the end of the contract is, to open negotiations with European and Argentine clubs.”

