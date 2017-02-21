‘Villarreal comeback almost impossible’

By Football Italia staff

Villarreal defender Jaume Costa admits it’s “practically impossible” to overturn their 4-0 defeat to Roma.

The Giallorossi triumphed in the first leg of the Europa League Last 32 tie in Spain, meaning they’re firmly in the driving seat.

“We hold on to our pride, we know the game is very difficult,” Costa said in a Press conference.

“They’re a good team who scored a lot of goals in the first leg. We’re starting from a very complicated result, but we have our pride and we’ll push from the first minute, believing in the comeback.

“We know it’s very, very difficult - practically impossible - but if you don’t believe you can’t achieve.”

