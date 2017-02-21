NEWS
Tuesday February 21 2017
Juventus call Chiellini, Barzagli
By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli are both in the Juventus squad for tomorrow’s Porto game.

The Bianconeri will fly out to Portugal later today, ahead of the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie.

The two defenders had been in doubt for the game, but both trained with the team at Vinovo this morning.

Now Massimiliano Allegri has announced his squad for the fixture, and both Barzagli and Chiellini will be on the plane.

Stephan Lichtsteiner also returns after being left out of the squad for the group stages, with new signing Tomas Rincon also included.

Juventus squad to face Porto: Buffon, Neto, Audero, Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Bonucci, Dani Alves, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Lemina, Asamoah, Sturaro, Rincon, Cuadrado, Higuain, Mandzukic, Pjaca, Dybala

