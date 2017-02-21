Tianjin return for Kalinic?

By Football Italia staff

Reports claim Tianjin Quanjian will make a final offer for Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic in the next week.

The Croatian international appeared to be close to a move to the Chinese Super League in January, but ultimately declared his intention to stay.

That appeared to be the end of the saga, but today calciomercato.com is reporting that Tianjin will make a final offer this week.

In China, the transfer window is still open until February 28, meaning that Kalinic could still make the move, if he changes his mind about joining.

The Super League club, managed by Fabio Cannavaro, were reportedly offering €15m per season, while the Viola could receive as much as €45m if a deal goes ahead.

