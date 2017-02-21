Murillo gets all-clear

By Football Italia staff

A scan revealed no muscular injury for Inter defender Jeison Murillo, while Marcelo Brozovic is “recovering well”.

Murillo went off injured after 54 minutes of the win over Bologna, and it was feared he could spend several weeks on the sidelines.

However, tests today have shown no muscular tear, though the Colombian will still train separately today.

“Jeison Murillo and Marcelo Brozovic underwent tests earlier at Rozzano's Istituto Humanitas. A scan gave the Colombian the all clear, while the Croatian midfielder is recovering well from a fractured toe,” the Nerazzurri confirmed on their official website.

“Both players will follow a personalised training session this afternoon and will be assessed on a daily basis.

“Geoffrey Kondogbia and Trent Sainsbury won't train today as a precaution given they have the flu. Roberto Gagliardini and Andrea Pinamonti, meanwhile, are away on international duty.”

