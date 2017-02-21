Post new comment

Having seen their Spanish experiment backfire badly, Porto are back to their old tricks. Livio Caferoglu looks at what’s in store for Juventus.

As the old saying goes, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’. Porto learned the hard way when they were forced to sack Julen Lopetegui only 18 months into his tenure. Yet in the time that has passed, the Portuguese giants have not only regained their identity, but look like a team with the potential of competing among Europe’s elite again.

Friday’s 4-0 victory over Tondela was Porto’s sixth straight League win, which also ensured they kept the pace with table-toppers and reigning champions Benfica. Now possessing one of the most exciting young squads on the continent, no longer do they resemble Lopetegui’s B team of Spaniards, who had become stale and predictable.

Porto appeared to have gone for the safe option by appointing Nuno Santo as Coach last summer. The Portuguese had been out of work following his departure from Valencia in November 2015, the latter part of his reign at Mestalla dogged by accusations of being increasingly influenced by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Those claims remain baseless, while the loss of right-hand man Ian Cathro and defensive lynchpin Nicolas Otamendi certainly didn’t help. However, Nuno’s decision to sacrifice quick transitions for a slower, more possession-based style was ultimately his undoing. Just ask Alvaro Negredo, who was dropped indefinitely after this revealing interview.

At Porto, the 43-year-old has seemed to combine the best of both worlds. Although the short passing and desire for control remains, the Dragoes seem a far more ambitious proposition, with a tendency to press their opponents high and attack with quality through the middle. Furthermore, Nuno has shown to be tactically adept, regularly tweaking his formations to work opposition Coaches.

The 2004 Champions League winners like to play narrow, their only width being supplied by the full-backs, although Alex Telles and Maxi Pereira are more renowned for their forward-thinking than defensive discipline. That’s not to say Porto aren’t organised at the back, given they statistically possess the Portuguese top flight’s most resilient rear-guard.

However, their biggest strength lies in their spine. Iker Casillas is enjoying a renaissance in goal at 35 and Ivan Marcano and Felipe have been virtual ever-presents in central defence, inspiring confidence throughout the team. The midfield is anchored by tough-tackling Euro 2016 champion Danilo Pereira, allowing the likes of Oliver Torres and Hector Herrera to bomb on and support free-scoring youngster Andre Silva.

Their real acid test lies on Wednesday, when they take on Juventus in the Champions League last 16. Granted, Porto’s last meeting with an Italian team came back in August, when they condemned Roma to a 3-0 home reverse at the competition’s playoff stage. However, the Giallorossi had two players sent off that evening.

Juve are unsurprisingly heavy favourites going into the tie and should have enough in their locker to see off Porto, whose current squad faces an uncertain summer due to annual club policy of buying cheap and selling high. However, there are no pushovers at this level. The Old Lady can write off the Portuguese side, but she will be doing so at her peril.

