Bonucci dropped for Porto?

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci could be dropped by Juventus for the Champions League match with Porto, according to multiple reports.

The centre-back was seen arguing with Coach Massimilano Allegri during the win over Palermo, and was fined by the Bianconeri for his indiscretion.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Bonucci could be in the stands at Estadio Dragao tomorrow, as a message from Allegri.

La Stampa has also declared that the defender could be sent to the stands, a punishment the club appears to be in favour of.

However, the Juve hierarchy will leave the final decision down to Allegri.

The story being reported by La Stampa may be significant, as the newspaper is owned by the Agnelli family.

Meanwhile, Sky is reporting that a decision has been taken, and Bonucci will not play against Porto.

Allegri will address the media at 18.45 local time this evening, and is sure to be asked about the rumours.

Bonucci has travelled with the squad, along with Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli, who have recovered from injury.

