Trap: ‘Italian mentality will prevail’

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Trapattoni sees both Porto and Juventus as “quality” but “the Italian mentality can prevail”.

The Bianconeri face the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie tomorrow, and their former Coach expects tactical nous to give them the upper hand.

“In the match between Porto and Juventus, tactical aspects are important,” Trapattoni explained to SportMediaset.

“They are two quality teams, but I’m convinced our mentality - by which I mean the Italian one - can prevail.

“In general, Portuguese and Spanish teams are more focused on technical aspects than tactical ones, which makes them quite vulnerable.

“Allegri’s new formation? Max knows the qualities of these five players, clearly they can do the two phases in a balanced way.

“[Gonzalo] Higuain is the spearhead, but the whole team has great quality. The important thing is that there is participation and involvement from everyone.”

Leo Bonucci was seen arguing with Allegri during the Palermo game, with rumours he could even be dropped for the Porto match.

However, Il Trap played down the incident with reference to his infamous Bayern Munich Press conference rant.

“It happened to me, in a Press conference, so quite publicly. My talk about [Thomas] Strunz is quite famous…

“In any case, these seem like superficial things, suggested by people with no experience of a dressing room.”

