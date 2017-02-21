Napoli fans banned for Coppa

By Football Italia staff

As expected, Turin’s local government has ordered that no Napoli fans will be allowed at the Coppa Italia game with Juventus.

Away fans have been barred at both Juventus Stadium and Stadio San Paolo for recent clashes between the two sides, as there has been trouble in the past.

The pair meet in the Coppa Italia semi-final, and there will be no Partenopei supporters allowed at the first leg on February 28.

The Prefetto di Torino has ordered that no tickets can be sold to residents of the Campania region, even those with fan cards, and the away fans’ section will be closed.

It’s likely that the same measures will be applied for the return leg in Naples in April, as well as the Serie A game there on April 2.

