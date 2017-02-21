NEWS
Tuesday February 21 2017
Napoli confirm Allan injury
By Football Italia staff

Napoli have confirmed that midfielder Allan is suffering from an adductor injury, so he could miss Juventus and Real Madrid

The Brazilian was forced off after 42 minutes of the win over Chievo, with immediate fears that he had a groin injury.

“Allan was today submitted to ultrasound tests which confirmed the diagnosis of a first-grade adductor injury,” a statement on the Partenopei’s official website confirmed.

“The Azzurri midfielder, who suffered the injury during the match against Chievo, will undergo therapy in the coming days.

“Over the course of the next week, Allan will be submitted to further tests.”

A return to full activity after an injury of this type can take up to four weeks, meaning Allan may miss the Coppa Italia trip to Juventus and the return leg with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

