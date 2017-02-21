Nuno: 'Porto clear ideas with Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Porto Coach Nuno Espirito Santo assured they have “clear ideas” against Juventus and doubts Leonardo Bonucci will be dropped.

The first leg in the Champions League Round of 16 kicks off at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday at 19.45 GMT.

“These are two big European teams, I’d say two among the best. Porto want to win because Porto are improving more and more, while a packed stadium of fans will help push us on to victory,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Porto have not beaten Juve in the past, we know it’s a difficult game, but we will do everything possible to cause them problems.”

The Portuguese giants already eliminated Roma in the Champions League play-offs this season, a 1-1 draw at home and 3-0 victory at the Olimpico with Daniele De Rossi and Emerson Palmieri sent off.

“Since August and the difficult situation in the play-offs, we easily overcame many difficult obstacles and are capable of standing up to Juve as well. We are motivated and we are ready.

“Roma are a great Italian side and we got the better of them. Clearly even then I believed we’d be here fighting for the quarter-finals. Certainly.

“Results come from hard work, we have clear ideas, the players know what they have to do and that makes everything feel easier. We are ready to play with quality, aiming to win and we have home advantage in the first leg.

“There are 180 minutes at our disposal to achieve qualification and we will do all we can. Working in defence is fundamental, but that starts from the strikers and everyone helping out. We respect every opponent, but we have a young team, a hard-working team, a very united side with clear ideas and the pride to push forward to the next level.”

There are reports Bonucci will be sent to the stands as punishment following a touchline row with Coach Max Allegri.

“I am sure that Allegri, who is an excellent Coach, will know how to resolve any problems. In my view, Bonucci will play and I really doubt he'll be dropped."

Nuno Espirito Santo also shrugged off comparisons with former Porto tactician Jose Mourinho.

“I worked with him as one of his players, is a great Coach, but I have my own way of training and we are different. Of course, if I was to have a dream, it’d be to win what Mourinho has.”

