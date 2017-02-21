Andre Silva: 'Porto start strong'

By Football Italia staff

Andre Silva warned Porto will “start strong and there are no favourites” in the Champions League tie with Juventus.

The first leg in the Champions League Round of 16 kicks off at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday at 19.45 GMT.

“Gigi Buffon is a legend, but I work with Iker Casillas, who is also a great goalkeeper,” said the player in his Press conference.

“I’ll be happy if I manage to score past Buffon, but whoever manages to score and help my team to victory will be fine.

“We have studied Juve very carefully, they are a good side and solid, but we too have a strong strike force.

“I don’t believe there are any favourites in this tie and only at the end of the game will we see what the result was.

“Juve have a great defence, but we are good too and know how to play, how to score and how to react to situations. When situations change, so do we.

“We must above all focus on the defence tomorrow and if things go well there, I am sure we will win. We have to think positive and believe in our victory.

“We see Juve as a great team and hope that everything goes smoothly tomorrow. We’ll start strong in the opening minutes and maintain our intensity, but the important thing is to come out fighting.

“If we don’t believe in ourselves, then who will? I have to believe we are the best, so we must think like that to win.”

