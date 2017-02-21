Ancelotti fines himself for insult

By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich Coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to fine himself €5,000 after making a lewd gesture at Hertha Berlin fans.

The Italian tactician was spotted on camera raising his middle finger to the supporters following a game at the weekend.

He later explained his anger was sparked by some of their fans spitting at him from the stands.

Now Ancelotti has announced he will fine himself €5,000 – to be given to the DFB Edigius Braun foundation for orphans – as punishment for his behaviour.

