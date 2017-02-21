NEWS
Tuesday February 21 2017
Ancelotti fines himself for insult
By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich Coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to fine himself €5,000 after making a lewd gesture at Hertha Berlin fans.

The Italian tactician was spotted on camera raising his middle finger to the supporters following a game at the weekend.

He later explained his anger was sparked by some of their fans spitting at him from the stands.

 

Now Ancelotti has announced he will fine himself €5,000 – to be given to the DFB Edigius Braun foundation for orphans – as punishment for his behaviour.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies