Ventura: 'Watching Alex Telles'

By Football Italia staff

Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura confirmed he is “watching” Porto defender Alex Telles against Juventus for a potential Azzurri call-up.

The 24-year-old Brazilian left-back has dual citizenship already and is yet to feature for his native country.

“If he becomes eligible to play for Italy, I will keep him in consideration,” Ventura told Portuguese paper Record.

“We have been watching him for some time, just as we are watching other foreign players who have Italian passports.”

On Wednesday evening, Telles will face Juventus in the Champions League Round of 16 at the Estadio do Dragao.

Ventura confirmed “I will be watching the match, to observe both Juve and Porto.”

Telles has some history in Italian football, having played for Inter in 2015-16 on loan from Galatasaray.

He made 22 appearances for the Nerazzurri, providing two assists.

