Milan more than double Suso salary

By Football Italia staff

Suso is in talks to extend his Milan contract to June 2021 and more than double his wages, according to the latest reports.

The winger arrived for a nominal fee from Liverpool in January 2015, costing just €1.3m.

He has been a key figure this season, scoring six goals with seven assists in 25 Serie A appearances.

His current contract holds him to San Siro until June 2019, earning just €1m per year.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Milan’s new Chinese owners are laying the groundwork to offer a new deal to June 2021.

The 23-year-old would more than double his wages to €2.5m per year.

Any deal would not be confirmed until after the closing of the takeover, which is set for March 3.

