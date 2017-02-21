Cuadrado's Pjanic-Spalletti faux pas

By Football Italia staff

Juan Cuadrado accidentally revealed Juventus teammate Miralem Pjanic has a photo of Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti in his locker.

The social media faux pas occurred today ahead of the Champions League clash with Porto.

He posted the image of himself sitting next to Sami Khedira, smiling and embracing.

What Cuadrado didn’t realise was that behind him was Pjanic’s locker, complete with photograph taped to the inside of the door featuring the midfielder hugging Spalletti.

When enough comments alerted the Colombian to the situation, he deleted the image and re-posted it first with a blurred out section on that photo, then with a football emoji on top of it.

That just made matters worse, as he was effectively drawing attention to the photo and acting as if it was something to be hidden.

