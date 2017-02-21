Juve watch Carrasco, Brandt, Heinrichs

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly sent scouts to Bayer Leverkusen-Atletico Madrid for Yannick Carrasco, Julian Brandt and Benjamin Heinrichs.

The Champions League Round of 16 continues this evening with Manchester City v Monaco as well.

According to Spanish paper As, Juve have their scouts present at the BayArena to view three players.

Atletico Madrid winger Carrasco needs little introduction, as the 23-year-old Belgium international was a key figure last season and continued his form in the current campaign.

He has scored 12 goals with four assists in 34 competitive games for Atleti this term.

The other two players viewed by Juventus are young German talents Brandt and Heinrichs.

Brandt is a 20-year-old left-sided midfielder who came up through the Wolfsburg academy and has three goals with six assists in 27 games this season.

Heinrichs is a left-back who turns 20 later this week and already has 26 appearances in all competition for the club this term, providing two assists.

