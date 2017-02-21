Agent: 'Deulofeu could stay at Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Gerard Deulofeu’s agent “certainly won’t rule out” an extended stay at Milan after the loan from Everton has expired.

The winger arrived on a dry loan from Everton in January and scored his debut Serie A goal at the weekend.

“I was certain of Gerard’s quality, as he is a great player, but to be honest I did not expect him to have such a good start at Milan,” confessed agent Gines Carvajal to Calciomercato.com.

“It took a long time for him to arrive, but the determination of Rocco Maiorino, President Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani had a decisive role. We’re very happy with how it ended up.

“It wasn’t easy to start on such a positive note, but we knew Vincenzo Montella really wanted him and it was the right choice to make. Gerard immediately felt the confidence in him and that is fundamental to do well.”

It is only a dry loan – without option to buy – because Barcelona still hold an option to bring Deulofeu back.

“I wouldn’t be so sure that’s going to happen, as right now Barcelona have other things to think about. They need to get back on their feet in La Liga and overturn the Champions League 4-0 defeat to PSG.

“So far nobody from Barcelona has contacted us. Clearly his future does depend on what they want, because they do have this option.

“I think Deulofeu is very happy to be at Milan, so I certainly wouldn’t rule out him pushing to remain here after the loan spell.

“We often speak and he seems very happy, almost surprised at how well he’s settled in at Milan. The squad welcomed him, he likes the city, the club infrastructure and the fans.

“His partner is staying in Barcelona, as she is pregnant and can’t really travel at the moment, so their daughter will be born in Barcelona.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.