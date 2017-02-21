Kean: 'Honour to play for Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus teenage sensation Moise Kean spoke of the “honour” of wearing the Italy jersey. “I dream of winning the World Cup.”

Kean became the first player born in the year 2000 to debut in Serie A and the Champions League for Juve this season.

He turns 17 later this month and has already made a huge impact on the Italy Under-17 squad with five goals in 12 caps.

“It’s an honour for me to wear the Italy shirt,” Kean told Sky Sport Italia.

He was born near Turin to Ivorian parents.

“I was born and grew up here, but I don’t forget my origins either. I dream of winning the World Cup with Italy.

“At Juventus I’ve been welcomed by great champions, they are really helping me in training.”

