Boninsegna: 'Bonucci a Juve own goal'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus legend Roberto Boninsegna believes they are making “a big mistake” by dropping Leonardo Bonucci against Porto for disciplinary reasons.

Max Allegri confirmed the defender will be in the stands tomorrow in the Champions League Round of 16 after they exchange shouted insults on the touchline towards the end of Friday’s 4-1 win over Palermo.

“I’d say Bonucci should be fined, but that’s a long way from leaving him in the stands,” Boninsegna told Juvenews.eu.

“It would be a big mistake to leave him out, an incredible own goal. Players must put themselves in the Coach’s shoes and stay quiet. They must realise that they’re being rude and have to accept any decision he chooses: it’s called respect.

“This is going to be a difficult game. Clearly after five and a half Serie A titles, the Bianconeri are focusing on the Champions League, something they haven’t won in many years. Porto are a really tough nut to crack.”

Allegri confirmed in his Press conference that he will adopt a 4-2-3-1 system, starting Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain.

“I really like this approach and Allegri has finally found the right system, as Mandzukic adds vigour to the attack, above all away from home, seeing as Dybala struggles to make his mark outside Turin.

“I noticed Dybala does better at home in front of his fans, where he can play in a more relaxed manner. Away the defenders don’t allow him any space, they mark him tighter and he seems more timorous.

“Juventus need to get past Porto, then Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are real contenders, assuming Barcelona don’t overturn the 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

“I hope Juventus have a lucky draw in the quarter-finals so they only face one of these two sides in the Final.”

