Chelsea scouts to view Perisic

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are sending scouts to view Ivan Perisic when Inter host Roma on Sunday evening, it’s reported.

Tuttomercatoweb claim the representatives will be in the stands at San Siro this weekend.

Their main target is Croatia international winger Perisic, who has been linked with a Stamford Bridge move on multiple occasions.

Antonio Conte is very impressed by the 28-year-old, who this season has already contributed seven goals and six assists in 29 competitive games.

Perisic is well-travelled, playing with the Hajduk Split youth team, then Sochaux, KSV Roeselare, Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg.

Inter paid €19m for him in the summer of 2015 and his price-tag has only sky-rocketed since.

He has 16 goals in 55 senior caps for Croatia.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.