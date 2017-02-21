NEWS
Tuesday February 21 2017
Wolfsburg want Sousa
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina Coach Paulo Sousa is being considered for the job at Wolfsburg next season, claim Italian sources.

The tactician is widely expected to leave Florence at the end of this term, his second at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Portuguese boss has caught the eye of Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

It would be a return to Germany for Sousa, who played for Borussia Dortmund from 1996-98.

Wolfsburg are struggling this year and look set to miss out on European qualification for the second season in a row.

Fiorentina aren’t faring much better, as while they beat Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 last week, they are well behind in the Serie A table.

