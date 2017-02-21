NEWS
Tuesday February 21 2017
Bank sues Pellissier over loan
By Football Italia staff

Chievo striker Sergio Pellissier has to deal with a legal case after a bank made a formal request to seize part of his wages.

The report from news agency Ansa notes Pellissier has been named in a lawsuit.

He acted as guarantor for someone who took out a loan with the bank and did not keep up the repayments.

In that situation, the bank filed a suit to seize a portion of the guarantor’s wages or receive the full amount outstanding.

The sum is believed to be €120,000.

