Zeman: 'Football is simple'

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman stresses that 'football is simple' after achieving an astonishing 5-0 win over Genoa with new side Pescara.

After having failed to win a game all season with former boss Massimo Oddo, the 69-year-old achieved what seemed to be impossible with the side. But was this a result of impressing his ideas onto the players in such a short space of time?

"Football is simple. My football is even simpler," Zeman told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I spent time on only the basic concepts, so evidently the players did well to understand me and to put this into practice on the pitch.

"Maybe now comes the hard part, because I have to start to get into the details more."

Zeman had already trained Gianluca Caprari at Pescara and Valerio Verre during a pre-season retreat in Rome. Are these two going to be key figures in helping to get his methods across to the rest of the squad?

"Do not exaggerate, it’s better not to big them up too much. Maybe the fact that they are familiar with my football will lull them into a false sense of security and they will get distracted. Of course, even the new players gave me the impression of being available, and that they were ready to follow me."

Is there still a glimmer of hope for Pescara?

"Until mathematics condemns us, we must hope. And, on the other hand, we hope for Crotone and Palermo too.

"As for the title, while Juventus are the most favoured, but Roma and Napoli can still believe that they can do it."

Does the Coach really believe that he could have won the Scudetto during his career?

"Sure. At Lazio and Roma I was convinced of being able to fight to the end. Beyond my experience at three teams where I did not reach the set goal, wherever I worked I have always gone well beyond the expectations of the club."

Aside from Francesco Totti, who are the most promising players he has worked with?

"[Beppe] Signori, [Alessandro] Nesta – who came from the youth sector – and Verratti, who had extraordinary qualities."

Would a return to Serie A be advisable for Verratti after links with Juventus and Inter?

"He will choose. I would see him fit very well at Barcelona, ​​although he’s at PSG and in Paris he is living a wonderful adventure."

